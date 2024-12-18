Eastbourne residents' Christmas decorations - in pictures

By Megan Baker

Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 12:14 BST
We asked you to submit photos of your Christmas decorations – and you didn’t disappoint!

Thank you to everyone who submitted their photos!

If you’d like to send some in, please email them to: [email protected].

Did your pictures make our gallery?

Submitted by Turna Durdu Bulut

Eastbourne residents' Christmas decorations - in pictures

Submitted by Turna Durdu Bulut

Submitted by Rallu Matthews

Eastbourne residents' Christmas decorations - in pictures

Submitted by Rallu Matthews

Submitted by Adele Hancock

Eastbourne residents' Christmas decorations - in pictures

Submitted by Adele Hancock

Submitted by Gillian Hilton

Eastbourne residents' Christmas decorations - in pictures

Submitted by Gillian Hilton

