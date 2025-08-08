Eastbourne residents have been invited to have their say on an odour plaguing part of the town.

A ‘foul’ sewage smell has been affecting residents in Sovereign Harbour and Langney for more than four months, according to locals.

The odour has been linked to Southern Water’s Wastewater Treatment Plant – known to locals as ‘Poo Castle’ – in Langney Point. Southern Water said this is due to some components in its odour control system not being fully operational, in addition to the hot weather causing ‘the sewage to go off’.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has escalated the issue to Ofwat and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, urging them to investigate and take action.

Now, Southern Water is inviting residents to have their say at an open meeting.

In a letter to residents, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We understand that many of you have been concerned about recent odour issues in Eastbourne.

"To address these concerns directly, Southern Water’s senior management will be visiting Eastbourne for an open meeting.

"This meeting will be an opportunity for you to hear from Southern Water’s wastewater leadership team, ask questions, and share your concerns."

The meeting will take place from 3.30pm to 5pm on Wednesday, August 13 at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Easter Island Place, BN23 6JH.

Southern Water said it encourages ‘all residents affected by the odour issues to attend and participate in the discussion’.