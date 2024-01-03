Eastbourne residents invited to kick of new year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life

People across Eastbourne are being invited to kick start the new year by signing-up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to the county. And anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE24NY.

Every year around 53,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Race for Life events are open to all ages and abilities. Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, granddads and friends can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. Some venues also have Pretty Muddy events, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, with a kids option too.

In Eastbourne, on May 26 the 3k, 5k and 10k races will take place at Sports Park

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Sussex, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”