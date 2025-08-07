Eastbourne residents object to Aldi signage plans

Eastbourne residents have objected to a planning application concerning a new supermarket set to open in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is seeking permission from Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) to install illuminated signage at its new store in Pacific Drive, Sovereign Harbour.

The plans have received nearly 40 objections from local residents, with many expressing concerns over light pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter of objection, Dave Rogers, chair of the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association (SHRA), said: “This illuminated sign will face residential properties on Pacific Drive and will undoubtedly affect the wellbeing of those living there.

Aldi construction site in Pacific Drive. Photo: Staff

“As an environmental issue, illuminated signage on a residential road that leads nowhere other than to residential property within Sovereign North Harbour (in essence a cul de sac) serves little purpose and is a shameful waste of energy.

"A precedent was set in the Crumbles Retail Park in 2023 and 2024 when B&M and Smyths Toys were instructed to locate their signage away from residential areas.

“This common sense approach ensured the retail outlets are visible to approaching customers and deliveries, whilst protecting nearby residents and upholding their interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Robert Watts, of Vancouver Road, said the sign ‘represents light pollution and a loss of amenity’.

“The North Harbour is a residential environment,” Robert said.

"This sign will change that to a commercial environment.

"As far as its proposed role for informing traffic on Pacific Drive of the presence of this supermarket.

"Residents require no reminders of its existence.”

In support of the proposals, Patricia Greenhead of Daytona Quay, said: “I cannot see how signs in this day and age can affect anyone. We live in an advertising world.”

The full application can be viewed by searching reference 250379 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.