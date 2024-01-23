Eastbourne residents react to departure of Big Wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, the council confirmed that the attraction will not return to the Western Lawns this summer, despite enjoying four ‘successful’ seasons previously.

Despite being enjoyed by more than 35,000 passengers in 2022, the wheel was somewhat controversial, with one reader calling it ‘incongruous’ and ‘ridiculous’ in 2020 when it was first installed.

Local resident Andrew Russell is ‘delighted’ that the attraction will not be returning to the town.

Eastbourne's Big Wheel.

He said: “It had well outlived its welcome here, and to know that the Western Lawns, in all their glory, will be unspoiled for local residents and visitors this year is great news. The other short term events located there will continue to be welcomed.

“I hope that the Council will take steps to restore to its former glory the badly damaged area where the Wheel was located throughout the summers of the past four years.

However, Bob Thompson’s family ‘love the wheel being in Eastbourne every summer’.

Mr Thompson said: “To us it's sort of a permanent part of our total experience of the area. Would love it to return.”

Caroline Gould agrees and said she was ‘very disappointed’ to read that the wheel will not return to the Western Lawns this year.

"As a resident of Eastbourne I felt it was a very good attraction to have on the seafront.

“Apart from when some type of event is happening, there is not a lot to do in that area of the town and I felt it was a much needed attraction for the town.

“It was never a[n] eyesore and helped to enhance the view in that area,” she said.

Meanwhile, Terry Private said the wheel ‘made the town look more like a holiday destination, not an old people’s home’.

The Big Wheel was originally brought to Eastbourne as a temporary attraction during the pandemic, according to Councillor Margaret Bannister.

“As we return to the norm, the operators are understandably keen to explore brand new audiences and events and we wish them well in the future,” Cllr Bannister said.