Councillors have agreed to support the return of Airbourne as long as efforts continue to improve the event’s carbon impact. The decision – which does not amount to confirmation of an Airbourne in 2023 - came after a report debriefing the committee on this year’s event.

Much of the discussion centred around efforts to make the event more environmentally friendly than it had been in previous years. This included a reduced number of air displays and a focus on hiring display teams which engage in carbon offsetting.

People shared their views on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page. Many questioned how possible it would be for an airshow to go ahead in a more environmentally-friendly way. Lester Lee Steward said: “There is no clean way of having the airshow.”

Alison Cushing said: “Efforts to be made? A few less planes? That's not really an answer is it?”

Mary Maguire said: “Britain is quite a small country in the world, we should make some changes and some effort but while the rest of the world does not, can we make much difference?”

Others argued there were many other environmental issues and a four-day airshow is just a small part of this.

Mark Anthony believed ‘unless you turn red arrows and other aircraft electric’ there was no obvious solution.

Tim Gates suggested delivery vehicles and public transport should be more environmentally friendly, and ‘then do something about the amount of traffic jams’. Denise Jeffreys said it brings tourism to the town so maybe a compromise could be for it to be cut down to two days.