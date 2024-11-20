Eastbourne residents to protest against Sovereign Centre pool closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘peaceful protest' is set to take place this evening in response to the council’s decision to close two swimming pools in Eastbourne.

Residents have been fighting against Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) proposals to close the fun pool and the training pool at the Sovereign Centre.

It comes as the authority tries to find savings of £2.7 million, on top of more than £3 million of savings already included in its 2024/25 budget.

Despite push back from residents, EBC agreed to move ahead with the plans at a cabinet meeting last Wednesday (November 13).

The Sovereign Centre. Photo: Jon Rigby

EBC leader Stephen Holt said: "The decision to close any pool is painful and deeply regrettable, but a council of our size operating four swimming pools under the same roof simply isn't financially viable anymore."

He added that council officers were working closely with Wave Active, a leisure company set to take over ownership of the Sovereign Centre.

Local resident Kate Skipper set up a petition in September with the aim to save the two swimming pools from closure.

She said the closures would have a ‘devastating impact on the town’.

Now, she’s rallying people together to take part in a protest outside the Town Hall at 5.30pm and ‘stop any drastic decisions being made that cannot be reversed’.

Mrs Skipper said: “Despite some comments from people telling me that protesting is useless in this situation, I still believe that it is a fantastic way to show the people who make decisions about the future of our town what the residents actually want.

“We all understand that the councillors have some very hard decisions to make but so many of us believe that the closure of the fun pool and the training pool will have a devastating impact on the town.

“We have used all other avenues to voice our opinions and share our ideas.

"The closure could happen before the end of this year and people want to know how that affects them.

"We have been offered no answers or concrete plans about the future of the centre that will affect so many, so people feel they have no choice other than to protest against the closures to stop any drastic decisions being made that cannot be reversed.”