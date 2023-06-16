Eastbourne restaurant owner welcomes community to try Polish delicacies

An Eastbourne restaurant owner has invited members of the community to try Polish delicacies and is offering a special discount for new customers.

Poloniusz Polish Restaurant in Susans Road originally opened in June 2016.

Staff member Dawid Wiszniewski said it was his brother’s gift to their mum who had always wanted a restaurant. However it has faced difficulties due to its location being ‘hidden away behind the Beacon’ as well its closures during the Covid pandemic, a kitchen fire and Dawid’s mum, the only chef, undergoing chemotherapy.

Now the restaurant is back open and the team is looking to invite more customers from outside the Polish community to dine and enjoy their restaurant.

Dawid said: “Starting as a new business is always hard, when Covid hit, we had to close down, and before we were meant to reopen when things went to normal, the day before the kitchen caught fire and we had to renovate the kitchen.

"Our mum started getting better (following chemotherapy treatment) but she was depressed with the restaurant being closed as this was the thing to keep her going and so she doesn't think about her illness. We have found a couple of our friends and together with my sister they have tried to open it again, and it started going quite well.

"Now our mum after some treatments feels a little better, she now helps out at the restaurant, showing her secrets recipes and supervising.

“However, we can't find customers to keep us open, as the Polish community is getting smaller in Eastbourne, and other communities don't know about this cuisine so we want to advertise so they can find out.

Poloniusz Polish Restaurant offers a variety of Polish Cuisine for customers to enjoy.

“We had some Polish customers but we wanted the other community to try our food, as my friends from different nationalities have loved our food.

The restaurant serves a whole variety of different Polish cuisine including, sausage, soups, pierogi, goulash and a new ‘meal of the day’ each day as well as ‘well-known’ Polish alcohols.