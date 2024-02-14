Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its annual Christmas initiative to support charity workers and those in need of support within the community, Bistrot Pierre hosted the dinner for Linking Lives Eastbourne, which works to bring people together through community activities and befriending.

During the run-up to Christmas, Bistrot Pierre launched the scheme within its Eastbourne-based restaurant, which donated a free meal to somebody within its partnered charity, for every Sunday party booking of six people or more that was made, which resulted in 30 free three course meals offered.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was such a wonderful opportunity to come together at Bistrot Pierre” said Mary Northway, project leader at the charity. “We were treated like royalty by the staff. They were so cheerful, friendly and coped so well with us being a large group.

Thirty selected guests from a local charity enjoyed a free three-course dinner at favourite French high street restaurant Bistrot Pierre, paid for by loyal customers. Picture: Linking Lives Eastbourne

“With social isolation on the increase, and the cost-of-living crisis still causing significant challenges for our charity members, events like this become even more memorable and important. Everyone has said how much they enjoyed it, having fun in such a lovely atmosphere and chatting together. Thank you to Bistrot Pierre and its guests for their generosity.”

Linking Lives Eastbourne is one of 17 local charities that Bistrot Pierre has partnered with nationally in this initiative - all chosen for their support of those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and increased social isolation in their communities, from befriending schemes and dementia-focused musical programmes to housing and sight assistance initiatives.

“There is nothing more important than supporting our community”, says Pablo Jimenez Robles, general manager of Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne, “Our initiative has been designed to support those most in need in our local areas and celebrate our local Eastbourne community. With Christmas feeling like a distant memory, the New Year can be a challenging time of year for any resident, but for the most vulnerable amongst us, there has never been more need for us to open our doors and welcome each other in.