Eastbourne restaurant’s bid to sell alcohol and play live music
Next Monday (November 11), an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel is set to consider a premises licence application for Little Madeira Cafe, a new cafe-restaurant in Susans Road.
Through its application the business is seeking a licence to sell alcohol from midday to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from midday to 9.30pm on all other days. It is also seeking a licence to play live music between 6pm and 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights.
The hearing has been called as a result of objections from two neighbours, who both say previous licensed businesses in the area had caused significant disruption.
No objections have been raised by local authorities, such as Sussex Police’s licensing team. Sussex Police and the applicant have agreed a number of conditions, which include the use of CCTV and a ‘table service only’ restriction on the sale of alcohol.
The business is also seeking longer opening hours for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, giving it the option to open until 3am on these two days each year.
All interested parties will have the opportunity to address the panel before a decision is made.