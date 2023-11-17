BREAKING

Eastbourne retro: A look back at Christmas event Meads Magic from previous years - in pictures

To get people in the festive spirit, we’re taking a look back at previous Meads Magic events ahead of its return next week.
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT

Meads Magic takes place on Friday, November 24 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

The event is making a comeback for its 11th year and will see Meads Street decked with stalls selling locally-made arts and crafts, cards, local produce, and presents.

Photos from 2012 and 2013 show residents enjoying the festivities at the event which was brand-new at the time.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the pictures?

Santa's helpers from The Ship Inn. December, 2012.

Santa's helpers from The Ship Inn. December, 2012. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Jessica and David Bird in snow created by Marthas Kitchen. December 2012.

Jessica and David Bird in snow created by Marthas Kitchen. December 2012. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Meads Magic November, 2013.

Meads Magic November, 2013. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Winners of the painting competition which was judged by the staff at the Towner. November, 2013.

Winners of the painting competition which was judged by the staff at the Towner. November, 2013. Photo: Stephen Curtis

