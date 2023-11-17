Eastbourne retro: A look back at Christmas event Meads Magic from previous years - in pictures
To get people in the festive spirit, we’re taking a look back at previous Meads Magic events ahead of its return next week.
Meads Magic takes place on Friday, November 24 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.
The event is making a comeback for its 11th year and will see Meads Street decked with stalls selling locally-made arts and crafts, cards, local produce, and presents.
Photos from 2012 and 2013 show residents enjoying the festivities at the event which was brand-new at the time.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the pictures?
