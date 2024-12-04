The festive event is set to return on Friday, December 6, bringing fun, fireworks, and family-friendly activities to South Street and Grove Road.

From 3.30pm to 8.30pm, visitors can soak up the magic of the season with live music, artisanal craft stalls, delicious food and drink, and enchanting street performances.

Event Organiser Lucy Hancock said: “With the event just around the corner, we are busy working behind the scenes on the final touches to make sure this year’s event is truly bigger and better, with something for everyone to enjoy and to kick off the festive season in style.”

Find out more about the event at: www.sussexexpress.co.uk/arts-and-culture/final-preparations-for-christmas-in-eastbournes-little-chelsea-4895075.

To get you in the festive spirit, take a look back at photos from the very same event five years ago.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

