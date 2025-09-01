Eastbourne RNLI called to assist sailing vessel that suffered engine failure

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:26 BST
Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help assist a sailing vessel that had suffered from engine failure.

The RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Esme Anderson’ was called at 6.02pm on Sunday, August 31 after the vessel issued a ‘Pan Pan’ urgency call.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The ALB crew located the stricken vessel, who had managed to deploy their anchor, half a mile south of Bulverhythe.

“The Coxswain determined, the most effective way to remove the two casualties onboard from danger, and prevent any further hazards to navigation, was to tow the vessel into the safe haven of Sovereign Harbour.

“Both vessels arrived safely into the marina just before 9pm and the casualties were left in the care of harbour staff.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

