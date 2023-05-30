Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne RNLI called to incident on Holywell Beach

Eastbourne RNLI were called to an incident on Holywell Beach over the bank holiday weekend.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:06 BST

The RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat was launched to assist a person at sea whose Jetski had suffered from a power failure.

The crew then picked up the person in question and managed to get them back to safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Our Volunteer Crew were paged on Monday, May 29 at 12.15pm.

Eastbourne RNLI were called to an incident on Holywell Beach over the bank holiday weekend.

“They were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to assist a person on a Jetski that had suffered power failure.

“The casualty was located close to the rocks at Holywell where they were recovered in challenging sea conditions.

“Both the casualty and Jetski were taken by Lifeboat back to the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”

If you're visiting the coast, take care, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

If you see someone in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

