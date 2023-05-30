The RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat was launched to assist a person at sea whose Jetski had suffered from a power failure.
The crew then picked up the person in question and managed to get them back to safety.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Our Volunteer Crew were paged on Monday, May 29 at 12.15pm.
“They were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to assist a person on a Jetski that had suffered power failure.
“The casualty was located close to the rocks at Holywell where they were recovered in challenging sea conditions.
“Both the casualty and Jetski were taken by Lifeboat back to the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”
If you're visiting the coast, take care, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
If you see someone in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.