Eastbourne RNLI said they were called to the search by Sovereign Harbour at around 4.30am on Thursday, October 20.

As part of the search harbour staff also went out on a work boat while three members tried to locate the person by walking around the harbour with torches, according to Eastbourne RNLI.

A spokesperson from the RNLI station said: “The casualty was located by other agencies and extracted from the water and the volunteer lifeboat crew were stood down by Solent Coastguard before the lifeboat had left its mooring.”

Eastbourne RNLI. Picture from the RNLI

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the crew were stood down coxswain Mark Sawyer said: “Thankfully the casualty was located and recovered quickly from inside the harbour. The RNLI are on call 24/7 to assist anyone needing help at sea, or in this case the harbour.”

READ THIS: