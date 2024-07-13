Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne RNLI launched its lifeboat to rescue a person cut off by the tide yesterday afternoon (Friday, July 12).

The volunteer crew first received the report following a 999 call from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service before launching its D-class inshore lifeboat just before 3.45pm.

On Eastbourne RNLI’s Facebook page, a spokesperson for the charity said: “A member of the public had reported sighting a person cut off by the tide under the cliffs at Belle Tout Lighthouse.

“The ILB (inshore lifeboat) launched with a crew of three and made best speed to the reported location, immediately locating the casualty.

Eastbourne RNLI launched its lifeboat to rescue a person cut off by the tide on July 12, 2024. Picture: Peter Needham/RNLI

“Our volunteer crew successfully transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat and was taken to Birling Gap where they were passed into the care of awaiting Coastguard Rescue Officers. The ILB was then stood down.”

The RNLI is now urging people to always check the tide times and heights before venturing out, as well as keep a look out for the incoming tide.

The spokesperson said: “Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide. Make sure you have enough time to return safely. If in doubt, seek local advice.

“Always carry a means of calling for help on your person. Call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger of being cut off by the tide.

“Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm with the coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue.”