Eastbourne RNLI rescue man with suspected broken leg

Eastbourne RNLI rescued a man with a suspected broken leg from a yacht that had experienced engine failure.

The crew said it was paged at 5pm on Saturday, April 16, to help the 10-metre yacht which was a mile east of Beachy Head Lighthouse.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “There were two persons on board the casualty vessel with one having sustained a suspected broken leg and requiring medical assistance.”

Eastbourne RNLI (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220202-172225008

The spokesperson said a local fishing boat had put a crew member on board and was towing the yacht towards Sovereign Harbour.

Eastbourne coxswain Mark Sawyer made the decision to transfer two of the volunteer crew, Dr Stephen Lytton and Dean Parker, onto the yacht – according to the RNLI.

The spokesperson added, “When on board the casualty was assessed and the decision [was] made to keep the injured person on his own vessel and continue with the tow into Sovereign Harbour.”

The man was transferred into the care of the ambulance service, according to the crew.

Coxswain Mark Sawyer (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220202-171934008