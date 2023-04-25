The volunteer crew at the Eastbourne Lifeguard Station were called to the reports in the early hours of April 20 morning.
Following the request, the inshore lifeboat was launched to search for the missing person.
Thankfully, the person was located safe and sound and brought back to the shore, allowing the lifeboat as well as the volunteer crew to return to the station.
In a statement Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our Volunteer Crew were paged today Thursday, April 20 at 7.10am.
“They were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to search for a person reported missing.
“With the person located safe and well our Inshore Lifeboat was stood down with thanks and returned to station.”
If you're visiting the coast, take care, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
If you see someone in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.