Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were tasked to aid a surfboarder who was struggling at sea.

Crews were called on Tuesday, May 28 following a visit from the St John’s Ambulance team.

"As some of our volunteer crew were preparing to show them around our Trent Class Lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ when the pagers sounded and our guests got to see what happens when a tasking request is made by HM Coastguard before the visit was cut short.”

Solent Coastguard had put in a request for a lifeboat to help out a windsurfer at Cooden Beach that had become separated from their board and was struggling in water.

The spokesperson added: “Our volunteer crew launched into a moderate sea with heavy rain and a strong westerly wind, but before arriving information was received that the windsurfer had managed to make their own way ashore but without their equipment.

"To avoid further 999 calls the lifeboat was asked to continue to the area to search and recover the missing board and sail.

"Once on scene a kite surfer shouted across to the crew advising that they had located the equipment on the beach and pointed to the location, this information was relayed to Coastguard Rescue Officers and we directed them to the beach where they recovered the equipment.