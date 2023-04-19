Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne RNLI visited by Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour chairman

Eastbourne’s RNLI were visited by the Chairman as well as members of the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club who presented volunteers gifts to help the station.

By Sam Pole
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

Rotary Club Chairman Gordon Jenkins and other members visited Eastbourne RNLI’s lifeboat station on Sunday, April 16.

The Rotary Club then presented the crew with gifts from funds raised to help the station.

In a statement, RNLI Eastbourne said: “We were honoured to welcome the Chairman and members of the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour to our All Weather Lifeboat station on Sunday.

“After crew training our volunteer crew were presented with IPads amongst other gifts to benefit our station and crew.

“The Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour work really hard raising funds for local charities and we feel very humbled that we have benefited from their hard work and generosity over the years.

“A vast majority of funds raised are in and around theharbour with the support of the staff and management of Premier Marina, Sovereign Harbour.”

