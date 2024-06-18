Eastbourne RNLI volunteers attend afternoon dinner at Buckingham Palace
The volunteers were invited to the party in May to not only celebrate the RNLI’s anniversary but also receive awards for their volunteering.
Pam Isaacs was there to receive her twenty-year service award for volunteering with the station and she was accompanied by Sue Land.
Geoff and Gwen Lloyd were also present and they received awards for forty years of volunteering with the RNLI.
The RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party was held by HRH Princess Anne, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and HRH The Duke of Kent.
The garden party brought together around 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff and their families and also featured an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat in the palace grounds.
Speaking ahead of the garden party, RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said: "We are incredibly honoured that His Majesty The King has granted permission for the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party to take place at Buckingham Palace in celebration of 200 years of saving lives at sea.
“Our hosts, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, have been hugely supportive of our charity over many decades and it will be a huge honour and privilege for many of our volunteers and staff to meet them.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the RNLI and I am looking forward to being able to thank them personally, along with their equally dedicated families and our long-serving staff members, for their courage and commitment to saving lives.”
Head of Volunteering at the RNLI Donna McReath said: “I would like to thank each and every one of our incredible volunteers.
“We couldn’t do what we do without their vital support and the time and effort they generously dedicate in a wide variety of roles, from lifesaving crew to fundraisers and those who volunteer in our shops, museums or by sharing our water safety messaging.
“They are all lifesavers, and this special Garden Party is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the joy and impact of volunteering for the RNLI. We are always looking for new volunteers to join our charity to help us continue saving lives at sea."
