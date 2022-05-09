There were reports that the road was closed southbound due to an incident.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
There will be updates on this story as more information comes in.
Police were seen on the A22 Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne late at night on Sunday, May 8, after reports that part of the road was closed. Picture: Dan Jessup.
AA Traffic News shows that the road is clear now.
