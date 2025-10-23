An Eastbourne road flooding during the night following heavy rain.

These pictures taken by Dan Jessup show the extent of the flooding in Whitley Road.

The flooding was so intense that manhole covers were seen in the road.

East Sussex is set for more wet weather today (Thursday, October 23) following the rainfall, with Storm Benjamin on the way.

Whitley Road in Eastbourne suffered extensive flooding following heavy rain. Picture: Dan Jessup

The Met Office has shared a yellow weather warning for Thursday (October 23).

It said there was a risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain.

It added that spray and flooding on roads could leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer.

A spokesperson said: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely."

Strong winds are also forecast for the eastern part of the county on Thursday.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "If you need urgent assistance, or come across a fallen tree on the highway, you can call us 24/7 on 0345 60 80 193."