Eastbourne road left weeks without markings: ‘This is an accident waiting to happen’

Ashford Road/Cavendish Avenue was resurfaced last month, with work finishing on August 8.

The double yellow lines haven’t been repainted yet (as of September 6) which means car are parking on both sides of the road.

Resident Barry Winter said: “This is an accident waiting to happen. Travel from the town centre and across the traffic lights in Ashford Road and there are vehicles parked both sides of the road.

“It used to be the left hand side had the lines now cars and vans park right up to the lights and down as far as the junction with Bourne Street. If you are coming out of Bourne Street you take your life into your own hands.

“Follow on into Cavendish Avenue and you are still in the middle of the road as vehicles are parked on both sides and oncoming traffic is still dangerous.”

Another resident Anna Anton said potholes are reappearing already too.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Tuesday September 6): “Lining work in Cavendish Avenue is planned for September 14. This work is weather dependent. In the meantime we would encourage motorists to park sensibly and safely.

“We would like to reassure residents that we will be inspecting the work to ensure that it is of a high standard before the scheme is completed. Residents can report defects on roads directly to us at www.eastsussexhighways.com or by calling 0345 608 0193.”

