A 19-year-old sailor from Eastbourne, has just circumnavigated the world as the First Mate on board the Washington DC team in the Clipper 2023-24 Round the World Yacht Race.

Emma Hebron has become the youngest First Mate in the history of the Clipper Race.

The Clipper Race is an adventure of the unknown, taking non-professional sailors and training them to become ocean racers as they take on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world. Crew members from many different walks of life can sign up to take on one, a combination or all of the eight stages that forms the circumnavigation.

Ella, who was 18 when the race started back in September 2023, has helped lead a team of up to 20 non-professional sailors alongside team skipper Hannah Brewis. Their team, called Washington DC, finished in tenth place overall when they crossed the finish line on Saturday 27 July 2024 after spending 11 months racing round the world.

Ella Hebron First Mate on board Washington DC in the Clipper 2023-24 Race. Picture: Agility PR

Speaking at the finish line, Ella said: “It feels amazing to be back on the dock!

“I am so proud of the team. I don’t think it has quite hit us all yet, that we have sailed around the world. It has become so normal for us, we have done it everyday for 11 months. It is going to take some time to sink in, but it feels amazing.

“All the crew, and of course Hannah [team skipper] are amazing - what an amazing experience, so much fun.”

Over the eleven months Ella and her Skipper Hannah, have coached, trained and led their team made up of 61 Race Crew, six of which also became circumnavigators, representing 18 nations, aged from 18 to 70. Together they have faced everything Mother Nature can throw at them from storm force winds and waves the size of houses, freezing temperatures and searing heat, to water spouts and wind holes - an adventure of a lifetime.

Ella Hebron and Hannah Brewis on stage during the Race Finish celebrations in Portsmouth. Picture: Agility PR

Having to lead a team of such varied individuals can have its challenges regardless of age, but being the youngest Clipper Race professional - and the youngest on board - can carry added pressure. Ella added: “It’s a challenge at first as some people might see my age and assume that I am too young or can’t do the job. So you have a bit of a hurdle to get over at first but as soon as you get out there on the water and start doing your job people realise that it doesn’t matter how old you are, the ocean treats everyone the same.”

Ella’s Washington DC team had an all-female professional leadership unit, and an equal number of female circumnavigators on board.