Eastbourne school joins free breakfast scheme

St Catherine’s College will offer pupils a range of cereals and bagels being served from the college café.
The National School Breakfast Programme is funded by the Department for Education and delivered by Family Action, to support schools in England in providing children with a healthy breakfast at the start of the school day.
Evidence shows children benefit from having a healthy, nutritious breakfast each morning to enable them to access learning.
Sophie Thomas, deputy headteacher at St Catherine’s College, said, “We are excited to be part of the National School Breakfast Programme.
“This is a great opportunity, not only to give our students a nutritious breakfast at the start of the school day, but also to impact positively on their readiness to learn as well as their punctuality, behaviour and wellbeing.”