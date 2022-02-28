Eastbourne school joins free breakfast scheme

St Catherine’s College will offer pupils a range of cereals and bagels being served from the college café.

The National School Breakfast Programme is funded by the Department for Education and delivered by Family Action, to support schools in England in providing children with a healthy breakfast at the start of the school day.

Evidence shows children benefit from having a healthy, nutritious breakfast each morning to enable them to access learning.

Hannah Simpson and Caitlyn Jones from Year 7 with deputy headteacher Sophie Thomas at St Catherine’s College. The college will be offering free breakfasts to students as part of the National School Breakfast Programme. SUS-220228-093121001

Sophie Thomas, deputy headteacher at St Catherine’s College, said, “We are excited to be part of the National School Breakfast Programme.