Eastbourne school receives ‘outstanding’ rating following Ofsted inspection

An Eastbourne special school has celebrated after being given an overall effectiveness rating of 'outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Hazel Court School on Larkspur Drive was inspected by Ofsted on June 25 and 26.

The school specialises in meeting the needs of pupils with special educational needs, including profound and multiple learning difficulties, said Ofsted.

It’s curriculum is ‘meticulously designed according to each pupil’s individual special educational needs and/or disabilities’, it added.

An Eastbourne school has celebrated after being given an overall effectiveness rating of 'outstanding’ by Ofsted. (photo from The Southfield Trust)

Schools are judged in five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form years provision.

The school was rated ‘Outstanding’ in all categories after receiving a ‘Good’ rating in a previous inspection.

Pupil experience as well as well as the impact the school has on the children was praised in the report.

The report states: “Pupils love going to Hazel Court School. They thoroughly enjoy learning and enthuse about the many activities and experiences provided by the school, such as swimming, bike riding and going to the beach.

"The school makes a profound difference to pupils’ lives, helping them to manage and overcome significant challenges. It is highly ambitious for its pupils, and rightly so.

"Pupils thrive because of the school’s exceptionally strong curriculum, skilful teaching and high-quality care. They achieve extremely well, both personally and academically.”

Staff were also praised by the inspector in the report.

The report states: “Leaders have built on the many strengths identified at the time of the previous inspection.

"Robust trust-wide monitoring procedures provide leaders with key information about the school’s work.

"They use this extremely well in a process of continuous review and improvement.

"Staff report strong teamwork and mutual respect. They are understandably proud of the contribution they make to changing pupils’ lives.

"Staff respect pupils and are committed to helping them to achieve the very best outcomes.”

Executive principal of Hazel Court Kirsty Eydmann said: “This judgment reflects the dedication, hard work, and passion of our entire school community.

“To our dedicated teachers, teaching assistants, thank you for your constant commitment to our young people.

"Our outstanding Ofsted report is a reflection of your professionalism and dedication.

“To our incredible students, I am so proud of each one of you.