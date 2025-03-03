Eastbourne school ‘very proud’ of 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Staff at an Eastbourne school are ‘very proud’ after being rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Pupils at the Cavendish School in Eldon Road ‘thrive on the culture of high expectations’, according to the Ofsted report.

During a visit in January, inspectors found that the school has ‘developed a highly ambitious curriculum’ and ‘pupils’ attitudes to learning are extremely positive’.

Headteacher Peter Marchant said: "We are very proud of the judgments, to receive ‘outstanding’ in every category is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our entire school community and we would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the development and success of Cavendish in recent years.

Peter Marchant (right) with Cavendish pupils. Photo: Greg Stolarek

"We will determinedly maintain and develop the high standards that have earned us these accolades and will continue to explore every opportunity to make further improvements."

The report, published on March 3, said the school has ‘fostered a calm and focused learning environment that is free of distractions’.

“This helps all pupils to achieve,” the report states.

"Pupils who are disadvantaged, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), learn particularly well.”

The school caters for children aged two to 16, and Ofsted said it ‘takes full advantage of the allthrough model’ by ‘setting out what pupils should learn from the early years to Year 11’.

“As a result, transition points are seamless, and pupils are very well prepared as they move between phases,” the report added.

"As well as achieving well in national tests, primary pupils develop a deep and broad knowledge of subjects in the wider curriculum.

“The way that the school promotes pupils’ personal development is exemplary.”