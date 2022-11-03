Eastbourne schoolgirl set to appear in Junior Eurovision, Blue Peter, and Children in Need

India Murray (photo by Janie Cristina Salskov)

India Murray, who attends Cavendish School, will be performing with Freya Skye to represent the UK in the BBC's Junior Eurovision in Armenia on December 11. She will also be appearing on Blue Peter on November 17 and BBC's Children in Need on November 18. BBC Breakfast launched the news this morning (November 3) and there will be a documentary coming to the iPlayer soon.

India is a dancer, singer and songwriter who is due to record some of her own material with a music producer in January 2023. She is also a company member of London hip hop dance/theatre company - Boy Blue Entertainment. India regularly performs at venues such as The Barbican and Saddlers Wells. This opportunity came up when India’s agent heard about the job and sent in some of India’s dance videos then she got the job!

India said: “I am so excited to be part of Freya Skye's performance as the British entry. And I'm thrilled to be representing the United Kingdom in Junior Eurovision 2022. This is going to be an amazing experience for me. We want to make the United Kingdom proud.”

Billie Murray, India’s mum, said: “I am incredibly proud of India as this is the result of many years of dance training from age five, and hard work and determination that's got her to this point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

India can be seen appearing in Freya Skye's music video for The Eurovision song ‘Lose My Head’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-p_L-vr3Mdc