Eastbourne sea swimmer swims the English Channel for charity

By Carol Kircher
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:09 BST
Eastbourne sea swimmer Craig Kircher swam the English Channel solo in 14 hours , raising £4500 for children's cancer charity.

Congratulations Craig on your amazing achievement

