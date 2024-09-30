Eastbourne sea swimmer swims the English Channel for charity
Eastbourne sea swimmer swims the English Channel.
Eastbourne sea swimmer Craig Kircher swam the English Channel solo in 14 hours , raising £4500 for children's cancer charity.
Congratulations Craig on your amazing achievement
