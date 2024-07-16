Eastbourne Seafront: Council Leader sets sights on 2050 vision with consultation launch
The Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Councilor Stephen Holt, has said that he is ‘determined to give local people a say on what the priorities should be between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour.’
Councillor Holt said: "We need people in Eastbourne to help us build a vision for our seafront, a vision that will help define the seafront for the next 25 years.
"Whether it's preserving the natural beauty of the area and holding Southern Water to account for water quality, or improving entertainment, hospitality options or places for our young people, we want to know what our residents, businesses and partner organisations think.
“The economic and social significance of the seafront makes it vital that we have a clear strategy for the future. It will provide a framework to inform any decision-making in relation to the seafront.”
Councillor Jenny Williams, Cabinet Member for Culture, Heritage and Seafront, will lead the seafront strategy project.
She said: "I am thrilled to be launching the seafront 2050 strategy and I am particularly excited to gather the views of our young people. We will be attending lots of summer events during July and August to hear people’s views and then holding a series of workshops with stakeholders during the early autumn.
"People can visit the council website and leave us their thoughts or pick up a postcard from our seafront office."
