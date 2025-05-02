Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wall of a seafront shelter boarded up by the council to prevent occupation has been damaged.

Earlier this week, Eastbourne Borough Council said it had temporarily boarded up four thatched shelters following ‘numerous instances’ of ‘repeated and prolonged occupation’.

The authority said occupation of the shelters had led to ‘significant health and safety issues affecting both individuals and public property’.

Just days after the shelters were boarded up, one has had part of its brick wall destroyed to allow for entry inside.

Damage caused to the shelter. Photo: staff

EBC said it is ‘currently looking to resecure the hole in the wall’.

Speaking about how it is helping those who had been occupying the shelter, the council said it was ‘committed to ensuring that individuals experiencing rough sleeping receive the necessary support’.

“Through our proactive Rough Sleeping Initiative, we conduct regular outreach work to identify people who are sleeping rough,” an EBC spokesperson said.

“Our dedicated outreach team works to connect individuals with local services and support available to them. This includes assistance in accessing accommodation, health services, and other essential provisions. Where appropriate, we also support individuals in reconnecting with their home authority.

“Engagement sessions are also conducted throughout the week with targeted interventions delivered by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists.

"Anyone sleeping rough in the area can make an appointment with the council’s specialist advisor for rough sleepers.

“We also work closely with local partner organisations such as Eastbourne Salvation Army and Matthew 25, which provide invaluable support to those experiencing homelessness.”

Information on how to seek support for yourself or others can be found at: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1261/Help-for-people-sleeping-rough.