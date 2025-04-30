Eastbourne seafront shelters boarded up by council - here's why

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:16 BST
Several shelters on Eastbourne’s seafront have been boarded up – here’s why.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said it has temporarily boarded up four thatched shelters following ‘numerous instances’ of ‘repeated and prolonged occupation’.

This has led to ‘significant health and safety issues affecting both individuals and public property’, according to the authority.

“These issues have also had a negative impact on the wider community,” an EBC spokesperson said.

A shelter on Eastbourne seafront. Photo: staffA shelter on Eastbourne seafront. Photo: staff
A shelter on Eastbourne seafront. Photo: staff

“As a result, we have taken the decision to temporarily board up these four shelters in a way that minimises any visual impact on these much-loved structures.

“We recognise the value these spaces hold for the community and the council is exploring various potential long-term uses for them.”

