An Eastbourne shop owner was reunited with his long lost brother on an ITV show.

Growing up, Lee Sharp felt like he was ‘dropped from space’, believing he was a foundling who was left at a block of flats as a baby.

Now the owner of fan-favourite South Street shop Arcade, the 56-year-old said he’s had ‘a really good life’ – but he was always ‘yearning and dying for the answers’.

On Thursday (September 18) night, viewers of ITV’s Long Lost Family watched as Lee finally got the answers he’d been waiting for.

Davina McCall (left) with Lee and his wife Ayisha. Photo: contributed

On the show, Lee was handed his birth certificate for the very first time and discovered his birth name was Mark Anthony.

He said: “I was always told I was a foundling by my adoptive mum and dad who did love me, and I loved them back.

"I was happy with that lot, but I always had this silly thing in my head where I didn’t really exist, I was dropped from space.

"I had no birth certificate and just wasn’t real.”

Stephen and Lee. Photo: contributed

The Long Lost Family team were unable to trace Lee’s birth mother but discovered he had a biological brother.

Presenter Davina McCall visited Eastbourne to deliver the ‘life-changing’ news in person.

She said: “Your story, to me, felt so unique and different because you may have had these feelings of a foundling when you weren’t one.”

Stephen, a retired nurse, lives in Inverness and has two sons. He was raised by his paternal grandparents after being given up by his and Lee’s mother.

Reacting to the news, Lee said: “I thought I was dropped from space.

"I just thought there was no one like me in the world, but there is.

“To get good news today, and not bad news… I deserve that.”