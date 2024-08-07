Eastbourne shoppers thanked as donations give foodbank 'a real boost'

Eastbourne shoppers have been thanked for their generosity after a three-day food collection boosted foodbank stocks by more than two tonnes.

The collection event took place at Tesco Extra in Lottbridge Drove from Thursday to Saturday last week (August 1 – 3).

Eastbourne Foodbank’s Warehouse Manager, Mark Titherly, said the public’s response was ‘brilliant’.

He said: “Unfortunately, we have been providing emergency food for around 2,000 people each month and our regular food donations have been dropping. This result is amazing and has given our warehouse stocks a real boost.

Eastbourne shoppers have been thanked for their generosity after a three-day food collection boosted foodbank stocks by more than two tonnes. Photo: Eastbourne Foodbank

“We would like to thank everyone for their generosity.”

Tesco shoppers who wanted to donate were given a shopping list of items that the foodbank was short of, and the store’s community champion, Karen Saunderson-Grevatt, also organised pre-prepared bags containing similar items.

The event follows similar collections at Eastbourne’s Morrisons, and other Tesco stores in Hampden Park and Langney.

At Lottbridge Drove foodbank, staff were amazed at two particular anonymous acts of generosity.

One woman donated £300 worth of baby clothes and back-to-school items. Soon afterwards another shopper bought a trolley full of food which they then donated.

Mark added: “Thank you to the many supportive and generous people in Eastbourne. Of course we are especially grateful to the two people who gave so much, but we’re just as thankful for even the smallest of donations.

“We know how much the cost of living has affected so many people, and we also know that not everyone can afford to help, but every single item makes a difference for an individual or family struggling to make ends meet.”

For more information about Eastbourne Foodbank, visit: https://eastbourne.foodbank.org.uk/.

