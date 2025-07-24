Eastbourne shopping centre 'thrilled' by TK Maxx news

The Beacon in Eastbourne said it is ‘thrilled’ that TK Maxx will be opening in the shopping centre.

The retail chain is set take over the 24,000sq ft former Wilko site – though no opening date has yet been announced, according to The Beacon.

Mark Powell, General Manager of the shopping centre, said he was ‘delighted’ at the news.

“This is great news for The Beacon and great news for the town centre,” he said.

“TK Maxx is a huge brand and we are thrilled that they will be taking up a prime spot. Although no date has been set for the opening, we are thrilled that they have decided to come and join our great retail mix here at The Beacon.”

Over the last few months, the former Wilko site has been cleared and made ready for a new tenant, according to a spokesperson for The Beacon. Hoardings have been in place to ‘cut down on disturbance and noise to shoppers and nearby retailers’.

“There has been a lot of speculation about why the hoardings were up and who might be moving in,” Mark added. “But it has only recently been confirmed and we are delighted to now share this news.”