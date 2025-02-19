Eastbourne Sightseeing bus to return for 2025 season
Starting from March 1, the 15 stop open-top bus tour of Eastbourne and beyond will operate hourly from 10am to 4pm on weekends and bank holidays until Sunday, March 23.
Tours will then run up to every 30 minutes, seven days a week from Saturday, March 29.
Eastbourne Sightseeing offers uninterrupted views of Eastbourne, the South Coast and the renowned South Downs National Park.
The tour features popular spots including the Lifeboat Museum, Italian Gardens, the Belle Tout Lighthouse, Beachy Head, Birling Gap, East Dean, and the town centre.
Sightseeing tour-goers can explore and admire locations at their own pace during the hop-on, hop-off tour experience, with audio commentary also available during the tour.
Contactless payments are accepted on Eastbourne Sightseeing. There are also concessionary tickets available for families, students and seniors.
Eastbourne Sightseeing buses have a wheelchair bay and are dog friendly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.