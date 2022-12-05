Eastbourne Soroptimists support United Nations campaign to end violence against women and girls

A group of women from Eastbourne are supporting a campaign to eliminate gender violence.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer service organisation for women with nearly 72,000 members in 121 countries. Eastbourne & District Soroptimists joined the global campaign with a silent vigil outside the Town Hall yesterday (December 4). The UN is asking people to get behind its campaign to eliminate violence against women and girls which runs from November 26 - December 10.

Lynne Chiswick, member of Eastbourne Soroptimists, said: “Some of us met in front of Eastbourne Town Hall on December 4 for a silent vigil to support the UN’s campaign and the clock on the Town Hall was lit up in orange. The colour orange is now used in raising awareness to stop violence against women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The statistics on violence against women are striking with three women in the UK being killed each week by someone known to them. Globally more than five women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their own family. There has been a rise in violence against women due to the Covid-19 pandemic, global conflict, climate crises and economic volatility and in some countries, changes to women’s human rights including those relating to their sexual and reproductive health.

Silent Vigil at Eastbourne Town Hall by Soroptimist International South East England

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already seen the impact of movements like ‘Me Too’ and that is why Eastbourne & District Soroptimists are joining with other Soroptimists and women’s groups across the world to take action and call for the elimination of violence against women.”