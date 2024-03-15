Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Red Nose Day celebrations

Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies today celebrated Red Nose Day with a lovely knit and natter… certainly lots of the latter…
By June ChristophiContributor
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 16:03 GMT
Red Nose Day for some of Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies

Over 100 knitted squares were collected together and will be carefully sewn into beautiful colourful blankets for ‘Operation Sunshine’.

Thank you to our secretary and District International Officer Pat who hosted the event in her home and for providing us with a lovely frugal lunch of different soups, bread rolls and umpteen cups of tea and coffee.

Pat even supplied us all with red noses!

A collection was made and will be donated to Comic Relief.