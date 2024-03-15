Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Red Nose Day celebrations
Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel ladies today celebrated Red Nose Day with a lovely knit and natter… certainly lots of the latter…
Over 100 knitted squares were collected together and will be carefully sewn into beautiful colourful blankets for ‘Operation Sunshine’.
Thank you to our secretary and District International Officer Pat who hosted the event in her home and for providing us with a lovely frugal lunch of different soups, bread rolls and umpteen cups of tea and coffee.
Pat even supplied us all with red noses!
A collection was made and will be donated to Comic Relief.