Eastbourne special school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

An Eastbourne special school has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Pupils at Summerdown School, in Broadwater Way, ‘achieve exceptionally well’, according to a recent inspection.

The report said: “Pupils flourish because they attend this transformative school.

“They have a wide range of communication, sensory and medical needs. Some pupils have life-limiting and degenerative conditions and receive intensive, specialist care.

Summerdown School. Photo: Google Street View

“Despite these complex needs, the school has the highest ambition for what all pupils will achieve and experience. These ambitions are realised.”

Summerdown – which teaches pupils ranging from from four to 16 years – is part of The Southfield Trust. Chief executive officer Kirsty Eydmann said the report reflects the ‘dedication’ of staff who ‘go above and beyond to provide exceptional education and care’.

"Our pupils amaze us with their independence, confidence, and kindness, while our families’ support is invaluable,” she said.

"As a Trust, we are especially thrilled with this achievement, as Summerdown is our newest. We are also incredibly proud that all four schools in our Trust have received Outstanding judgments in all areas."

Pupils at Summerdown School. Photo: contributed

According to the inspectors, Summerdown’s ‘ambitious’ curriculum is ‘meticulously mapped out into precise learning steps’.

"The school has identified every aspect of knowledge and skill that pupils need to succeed,” the report said.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have their complex needs met with high levels of precision and skills.

“The school’s robust teaching of life, social and thinking skills enables pupils to recognise who they are and what their place in the world is."

Ms Eydmann added: "Summerdown is a truly special place, and we will continue to ensure every child thrives and reaches their full potential.”