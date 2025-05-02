Eastbourne splash pad could return for 2025 if funding is found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved summer attraction in Eastbourne could reopen in 2025 if funding is found.

Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed that it is in discussions with sponsors to secure money needed for operational costs for the splash pad in Princes Park to open in 2025.

The council has also invited any other interested sponsors to get in touch to try and secure further funding for the splash pad.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “We understand the immense popularity of the splash pad in Princes Park for families in Eastbourne during the summer.

Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed that it is in discussions with sponsors to secure money needed for operational costs for the splash pad in Princes Park to open in 2025. Picture: UGC

“We are actively engaged in discussions with two potential sponsors to secure the £25,000 required for its operational costs for this year.

“To further secure the Splash Pad’s opening for this year and beyond, we invite any other interested sponsors to contact us on [email protected]”

The news comes after a petition was created by local resident Eloise Turner, urging the council to reopen the splash pad for 2025.

It stated: “Last year, the reopening of the local splash pads was a blessing, providing a wonderful spot for children to gather, play, and enjoy themselves without families having to incur additional costs.

"The splash pads were immensely popular and frequently busy last summer, a testament to how much our community values them. They offered relief and a joyous atmosphere for both children and parents on hot days.

"Yet, not everyone can afford trips to places like Drusilla's splash pads, making our local facilities even more crucial. The presence of these splash areas significantly enhances the quality of life for families in our community, offering a solution to the problem of limited low-cost children's activities.

"Reopening them will not only provide joy and recreation for children but also support parents in need of accessible and affordable play areas for their kids.”

More than 1,000 people signed a petition to bring back the attraction in 2024 described as a ‘lifesaver for families’ after Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) made the decision to shut it down.