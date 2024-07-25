Eastbourne splash pad could return if funding is found
Eastbourne Borough Council made the decision to close the splash pad in Princes Park due to lack of funding, sparking outcry from residents.
In response to the decision, local resident and parent, Eloise Turner, started a petition appealing to the council to reconsider the closure of the attraction, described as a ‘lifesaver for families’.
The petition was signed by more than 1,000 people.
It stated: "With the UK recording almost 30 days of temperatures over 25°C annually, the necessity of this splash pad is undeniable.
"It is not only important for recreational purposes but also for our children's health and comfort during these hot days.
"We beseech the Eastbourne Town Council to take these realities into account and reopen the splash pad in Princes Park. Doing so will not only improve the quality of life for our citizenry, particularly the younger ones, but also send out a strong message about the council's commitment to its residents.”
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde said he was ‘shocked’ to learn that the biggest cost in running the attraction – £15,000 – came from South East Water.
In partnership with the council, Mr Babarinde has written to the water company to ask them to provide the necessary funding to reopen the splash pad.
Mr Babarinde said: “I know how much the Splash Pad is loved and used by our community, and I’ve worked closely with the Council Leader and officers to determine the costs of providing this facility for the summer.
“I was shocked to learn that the single biggest cost - £15,000 – was from South East Water. I’ve today written to the Chief Executive to ask them to either waive that fee or provide the sponsorship needed to re-open this much loved community facility.
“If South East Water provide this support, the Council have confirmed that they have worked with a third party to secure the necessary funding to re-open the Splash Pad. I think it’s time that South East Water show the community some commitment”.
South East Water has been approached for comment.
