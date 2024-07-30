Eastbourne splash pad returns as funding is secured - but its future is still uncertain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved summer attraction in Eastbourne has reopened after funding was found.

The splash pad in Princes Park is open once again following sponsorship from local business Best Demolition.

The team said it is ‘delighted to be helping the summer holidays to go with a splash for local children’.

However, the sponsorship is a ‘one-off arrangement’ for 2024, so further funding will need to be located to reopen the attraction next summer.

The splash pad at Princes Park. Photo: Eloise Turner

More than 1,000 people signed a petition to bring back the attraction described as a ‘lifesaver for families’ after Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) made the decision to shut it down.

The council said its financial pressures have been created by ‘soaring homelessness and temporary accommodation costs’.

Councillor Stephen Holt, leader of EBC, said: “I would like to thank Best Demolition for providing support this year.

“We are dealing with huge financial challenges currently due to unprecedented levels of homelessness and the associated costs of temporary accommodation, making external sponsorship for the splash pad absolutely key to getting it open again.

“Whilst I am delighted that due to the support of our community, we have been able to open this free facility this year, we need to work together to find a long-term solution to secure its future."

Josh Babarinde, MP for Eastbourne, added: “After the council, the community and I made public appeals to our local businesses to support with the funding of our much-loved Splash Pad, I’m so pleased that Best Demolition has stepped up to help get it re-open again.