Councillors have approved a sports grounds’ bid for a new premises licence.

At a hearing held on May 12, an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel considered an application connected with The Saffrons Sports Club in Compton Place Road.

The application had sought a premises licence for The Saffrons’ clubhouse, which would allow for the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm, seven days a week. Councillors heard how this application sought to replace a previously-held premises licence, which had lapsed.

The council had initially received 10 representations objecting to the application (one of which was described as a petition), but four of these representations were withdrawn following a mediation meeting between the applicant and local residents.

Objectors said they had concerns around the potential for disturbance and antisocial behaviour, as well as pressure on parking.

The panel opted to grant the licence on the terms it was applied for by the club.

The council published the panel’s full decision on May 21, which read: “The sub-committee appreciated the relevant concerns of local residents in the non-withdrawn representations.

“The sub-committee were encouraged that the applicant had made efforts prior to the hearing to address local concerns and believed, on the balance of probabilities, that going forward that the premises would be well managed.

“In making the decision, the members noted that under the previous licence and the Temporary Event Notices no issues had been reported. The sub-committee also noted that no responsible authority had made a representation.

“Therefore, the members were content, in light of the conditions contained within the application and the representations made by the applicant at the hearing, that the grant of the premises licence would not undermine the licensing objectives.”

According to a report seen by the panel, the club had approached the council about its lapsed licence in January. The panel heard how the previous licence had been held for 30 years and had only lapsed as it was tied to an individual who passed away.

In the meantime, the sports club has continued to conduct licensed activities using Temporary Event Notices (TENs). It submitted three TENs in February, four in March and has two in April. Some of these TENs covered multiple days.

The club had initially submitted an application for a replacement licence in February, but this application was rejected due to a failure to meet public notice requirements.

Notably, this previous application sought slightly longer hours than what is currently being sought, as well as a more extensive range of licensed activities and special hours for events held on New Year’s Eve. The panel also heard how the previously-held premises licence had also covered longer hours.