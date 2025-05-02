Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sports grounds’ bid to replace its premises licence is set to go in front of Eastbourne councillors.

At a hearing, due to take place on May 12, an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel is due to consider an application connected with The Saffrons Sports Club in Compton Place Road.

The application seeks a premises licence for The Saffrons’ clubhouse, which would allow for the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm, seven days a week.

In its application, a spokesman for the sports club said: “A multi-sport ground spanning 22 acres in Eastbourne, East Sussex, [The Saffrons is] the home of cricket, hockey and football in the town.

“The Saffrons is managed by a charitable trust, The Eastbourne Saffrons Sports Club Trust. The sporting facilities, clubhouse and grounds are open all year and available for private hire.

“The clubhouse is available [for] daytime meetings and evening hire from 6.30pm until midnight. [It includes] a staffed bar and clubhouse kitchen for catering. For outside events, we have a sheltered BBQ and terrace and extensive lawned grounds for marquees.

“The application is for all alcohol sales to take place within the clubhouse, but drinks can be consumed within the grounds.”

In a report to the panel, council officers note how the clubhouse had previously been covered by a premises licence, but it had been held in an individual’s name. Officers say this licence has lapsed.

According to the report, the club approached the council about its lapsed licence in January. It initially submitted an application for a replacement licence in February, but this application was rejected due to a failure to meet public notice requirements.

This previous application sought longer hours than what is currently being sought, as well as a more extensive range of licensed activities and special hours for events held on New Year’s Eve.

The sports club has continued to conduct licensed activities using Temporary Event Notices (TENs). It submitted three TENs in February, four in March and has two to come in April. Some of these TENs covered multiple days.

The application has generated objections from local residents who raised concerns about the potential for noise.

The council says it received 10 representations during the application’s consultation period, noting how one representation was “supported by 15 people”.

The Saffrons Sports Club Trust has sought to reassure neighbours that it will not have a greater impact than it currently does.

In its application, a spokesman for the club said: “Members of the Eastbourne Saffrons Sports Club Management Committee accept that their responsibilities for running a well-respected sports club is of huge importance.

“We believe that the club has gained, in the eyes of the police, the licensing authorities and our neighbours, a good reputation over many years. Although the clubhouse is located within 22 acres of playing fields, we are conscious of the surrounding residential area.

“We have always been, and will remain, very aware of the responsibilities to our neighbours.”