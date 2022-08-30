Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is organised by Eastbourne’s Bonfire Society and will take place this weekend (September 3-4) along the seafront. There’s live music and stalls from the Wish Tower Slope to the bandstand.

Steampunk is a genre of science function inspired by Victorian-era industrialisation. Author KW Jeter came up with the term 'steampunk' in 1987 to describe a style of fantasy fiction that featured Victorian technology, specifically technology powered by steam.

Saturday kicks off with the Ragati String Band at 11am and closes with Jamie Sowden at 4pm-5pm.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival is back for 2022 (photo by Jon Rigby)

Sunday starts at 11.45am with Rick Bonner and closes with a set from The Visitors at 4.10am-5pm.

There will also be an adults-only masked ball on Saturday night in the upstairs function room of the Fishermen’s Club in Royal Parade. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more information and the full line up go to the event Facebook page.