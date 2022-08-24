Eastbourne student and friends raise money in memory of late sister

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Bell began the walk, which took six days, on August 6 alongside fellow Eastbourne College students Olly Beatton, Gryff Watkins and Jaimie Gregory.

The boys, who are all 15-years-old, walked across the South Downs to raise money for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood UK (SUDC UK).

Dexter asked his friends to take part in the challenge in memory of his late sister Autumn who died when she was 14-months-old.

The boys with the money they raised - although this has increased since

The boys completed their trek on Thursday, August 11.

The boys said: “It was exhausting, but nonetheless it was a great experience with plenty of memorable moments and lots of laughs and it was incredibly humbling to be able to support such an amazing charity, doing such valuable work.

"Whilst it was tempting to just spend our summer playing sport or on Xbox, once we learnt about the amazing work that SUDC UK does we knew we wanted to support them in some way and Dexter’s idea of the South Downs walk sounded like a fun, albeit tough at times, way to support the work they do.

"We are so grateful to our friends, family, school and all who have supported us so far ”

Dexter added: “The hike was such a cool experience, especially being able to explore and be independent with my closest friends.

"The journey was so exciting and I am so glad we pushed through up until we reached the final stretch to Eastbourne beach.

“SUDC UK, the charity which we chose, had such a deep meaning to us and we are all so happy and grateful with the support and donations we have received towards it and all the help from everyone.

"We already can’t wait to start next year’s voyage, where ever we decide to go, and can’t wait for more adventures in the future.”

As of Wednesday, August 24, the group has raised more than £4,000.