Eastbourne student to perform in semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent

Raphael Badawi is starring with Newham-based street dance crew IMD Legion, after scoring four yeses from the judges for their audition early in the 15th season of the show. The announcement came at the end of the show last night (Thursday, June 2), as the latest live semi-final came to a close.

The teenager will perform in the last of the live semi-finals tonight (Friday, June 3).

Raphael, a student at Ratton School, said: “I am so thrilled that we’ve been selected to go through to the BGT semi-finals and cannot wait to perform for the judges again, in front of a live audience, on live TV! It’s going to be an amazing experience and as I’m going out there to represent Eastbourne, I really hope I’ll get the support of everyone in the area when it comes to the public vote.”

IMD Legion returned to Britain’s Got Talent this year with a 30-strong crew of dancers aged between 11 and 35, to take another shot at making the finals and claiming the top prize, after narrowly missing out on a place in the final in 2015.

IMD Legion is one of just 40 acts selected by the judges to go through to this year’s semi-finals.

The last of the live semi-finals will take place at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith tonight from 8pm, with eight acts competing for a place in the show’s final on Sunday (June 5).

Two acts from the semi-final will go through to the live final, the first chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges, from the following two most popular acts.

Raphael Badawi

IMD Legion founder and CEO, Omar Ansah-Awuah, said: “It’s been fantastic to perform again on BGT, the world’s biggest talent show, and I could not be more proud of my team and my dancers for making the semi-finals again.