Eastbourne student wins prestigious Royal Opera House prize

An Eastbourne student has been announced as the joint winner of a challenge from the Royal Opera House.

Isaac Lee, a year 10 pupil at Eastbourne College, was awarded for his work in the Royal Opera House’s Design Challenge.

The competition, which is aimed at the next generation of aspiring designers, asked entrants to follow a brief for The Magic Flute. Isaac’s costume was designed for The Queen of the Night and was inspired by the Baroque period, with a focus on celebrating the agelessness of Mozart’s masterpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac said: “I explored the timelessness of the opera by placing it in the 16th-century Baroque era.

Eastbourne College student Isaac Lee with his winning design

“The period is reflected in the exaggerated and flamboyant design. I was also inspired to research wider Baroque fashion and references, including those by designer Gianni Versace who used them extensively in his pieces.”

Isaac co-won the secondary costume category, which he hopes will further his ambition to become a fashion designer.

He added: “I was really shocked when I heard the results as this competition meant so much to me. I believe it could be the first big step towards my future career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Opera Design Challenge gives students an insight into designing for opera as a professional. All entrants must show a clear knowledge of opera as an art and demonstrate how this informs their creative ideas – whether that’s set design, costume, hair, wigs, makeup or marketing.

Isaac said: “The beadwork on the outer skirt of my costume was designed to symbolise a starry night sky and referenced one of the sets created.”

Head of textiles at Eastbourne College Zara Cosgrove added: “This is the third year running we’ve had winners in the competition. Eastbourne College is actively involved with the design challenge as it improves pupils’ creative problem-solving skills and helps them to learn about the wonderful career opportunities available to them in the arts.

“It offers them great exposure too, as all the work is scrutinised by professional designers at the Royal Opera House. We’re so pleased for Isaac – he did really well to beat the stiff competition for this important award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac will be attending a winners’ event at the Royal Opera House on June 6 where his work will be exhibited in the Linbury Foyer.