Eastbourne has been named one of the most generous towns in the UK.

GoFundMe analysed the towns and cities where residents have made the most amount of donations per capita.

Eastbourne placed eighth on the list for the number of donations its residents have made to good causes.

According to GoFundMe's 2024 Year in Help report, more than 65 million donations were made worldwide on its platform.

The UK was also named as the second-most generous country in the world.

The top 10 most generous towns and cities according to GoFundMe are:

Liverpool London Norwich Manchester Belfast Cambridge Worcester Eastbourne Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Lincoln

According to the site’s data, Liverpool topped the list after its response to the Southport stabbings and subsequent disorder.

We’d love to hear why you think Eastbourne is one of the most generous places in the UK. Let us know by emailing: [email protected].