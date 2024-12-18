Eastbourne: Sussex town named one of UK's most generous spots
GoFundMe analysed the towns and cities where residents have made the most amount of donations per capita.
Eastbourne placed eighth on the list for the number of donations its residents have made to good causes.
According to GoFundMe's 2024 Year in Help report, more than 65 million donations were made worldwide on its platform.
The UK was also named as the second-most generous country in the world.
The top 10 most generous towns and cities according to GoFundMe are:
- Liverpool
- London
- Norwich
- Manchester
- Belfast
- Cambridge
- Worcester
- Eastbourne
- Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
- Lincoln
According to the site’s data, Liverpool topped the list after its response to the Southport stabbings and subsequent disorder.
